SAFF Championship winning Bangladesh women’s football team arrived in the State Guest House Jamuna here to join a reception hosted by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The SAFF Championship women’s footballers reached Jamuna by a bus of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) at about 10:35 am.

The SAFF winning Bangladesh eve football team returned home on Thursday after winning the 2024 edition of the SAFF Women’s Championship held in Nepal.