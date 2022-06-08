Right to inheritance and property ‘far cry’ for women in Pakistan

Social Share

Pakistani women continue to suffer heavily because they have been denied inheritance and property rights, as well as their ability to express concerns. Women’s rights to property and inheritance are guaranteed by both the Pakistan Constitution and Shariah, but according to Dailytimes, women exercise them due to the lack of strict enforcement of the law and the law in accordance with religious injunctions. I couldn’t. Pakistani women have been deprived of inheritance and property rights for decades, he added.

The Pakistani government has considered various legislative measures to provide women with a portion of their property so that they do not have to dispute in court.

According to Dailytimes news, the Women’s Anti-Practice Prevention (Criminal Code Amendment) Act was passed in 2011. It was also noted that the bill amended the Pakistan Criminal Code to include new sanctions on those who deprive women of heredity.

Due to rising pressure, the Pakistani government last year introduced the 2021 Act on the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights, ensuring that the state protects women’s inheritance rights.

New legislation adopted in all states of Pakistan allows women to file complaints with the ombudsperson and quickly resolve property rights issues. Such legislation is the best in the country for national law to protect women’s rights and empower women to enjoy sharing without fear of relatives and families depriving them of their rights. It was a priority.

However, women have been systematically denied legitimate parts of their property, and the state has been shown to be ineffective in enforcing such rules.

Pakistan’s hierarchy and patriarchal societies have come a long way in empowering women and dealing with crimes against women in these countries. Pakistani human rights activists argue that Pakistani society must change from the inside out in order to change the social structures and stories that allow such horrific acts to occur. Meanwhile, according to the report, broader reforms in the treatment of women in Pakistani society may be a distant dream. aninews