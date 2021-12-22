Radwan Mujib urges young changemakers to keep doing their part

Social Share

Praising the country’s young champions of change, CRI Trustee and Bangabandhu’s grandson Radwan Mujib Siddiq urged the youth to keep working the way they are doing now as all receive a lot of inspiration from the innovative initiatives of the youths.

“The world is undergoing a tough time. We get courage from you too,” he told youths at the Joy Bangla Youth Award giving ceremony on Monday.

Young Bangla received 750 entries from the youth-led organizations that catalyzed positive changes in their communities. Out of them, 31 were primarily nominated and 15 clinched Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021 for their roles in social changes.

Stressing the need for giving more responsibilities to youths in every sphere, Radwan said, “What we have to ensure is – not only talking the talk but walking the walk.

It’s not enough to say that we will give all responsibilities to youths. The time has come to give more responsibilities to youths – in every sphere. We have to bring committed youth society forward in all spheres such as business, politics, and NGO and we have to support them.”

“Youths who made contributions to society are recognized through Joy Bangla Youth Award. On this day, we pay tribute to the young generation in 1971, whose courage and sacrifice enabled us to organize this event today. After realizing Vision 2021, we are marching towards Vision 2041. We can do all these because of their sacrifice. Our heartfelt gratitude for them,” he went on saying.

Radwan is widely credited with bringing youths closer to history through his creative endeavors such as film, graphic novel, and concert, and bridging the gap between youths and policymakers through his initiatives from Young Bangla.

His interaction with young changemakers and innovators, and university students made him a popular figure among youths. He took multiple initiatives to get the young generation better informed of the 1971-Liberation War and the post-independence political developments.