Qatar-Pak-Turkey Nexus Behind Twitter Trend Against India, Ultimate Target Was Saudi Arabia: Report

Social Share















BoycottIndianProducts trend on Arabic Twitter was the handiwork of Muslim Brotherhood leaders in Egypt with troll handles in Qatar, Turkey and Pakistan fuelling the campaign against India, a report by Disinfo Lab has claimed.

On its website, Disinfo Lab describes itself as “a separate legal entity with the motive of unveiling fake news and propaganda that intend to create turmoil among people”.

According to the report, the trend was started by Muslim Brotherhood leaders following the death of a man in police firing during an eviction drive in Assam, but the trigger was an excuse to hurt India’s economic interests. It adds that handles in Pakistan and Turkey further pushed the hashtag using fake videos and misrepresenting facts. Source: news18