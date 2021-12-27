PTI failed to fulfil any commitment made in election manifesto, says Khursheed

Social Share

Veteran Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) stalwart and former leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah on Friday observed that the Pakisan Tehreek-i-Insaf had utterly failed to deliver as per its manifesto, and repeated his proposal of disqualifying any party that failed to implement at least 50pc points of its election manifesto.

Mr Shah was speaking at a ceremony held at labour department for the handing over of ownership documents of flats to workers. He said a total of 14,000 flats had been allotted to labourers by the PPP government so far. It was in line with PPP’s promise to give roti, kapra aur makan to all deserving people and part of the party’s manifesto, he added.

He said PPP during is tenures at federal and provincial levels always worked for the welfare and benefit of the poor masses. In this regard, he pointed out that hundreds of thousands of people were provided jobs and other livelihoods, shelter, income support and other financial relief, heavy increments in salary and pension, besides health and education facilities.

Repeats proposal to disqualify any such party

He said PPP believed that if workers were made financially strong, this would ultimately make the country and its economy stronger.

Contrary to that, the PTI government snatched people’s jobs and livelihoods, rendered thousands of people homeless and decreased workers’ salaries.

Criticising the federal government’s policy, the veteran PPP leader pointed out that an unprecedented rise in US dollar’s rate over the last four years and a constant fall of the country’s economy reflected PTI’s performance. The poor masses were facing backbreaking price spiral, he said, and noted that prices of flour, sugar, edible oil, ghee and all other essential food commodities, as well as fuel prices and gas and electricity bills, had become absolutely unaffordable to them.

Referring to PTI government’s promise of providing millions of jobs and houses to people, Mr Shah said the ruling party failed to fulfil any of the promises it had made to seek vote. He said political parties must not be allowed to deceive the masses through hollow slogans and that was why he had floated the idea of disqualifying any party that would fail to implement at least 50pc of its manifesto points during its rule.

He said he would appeal to people not to vote for the party that failed to deliver as per its manifesto.

He also noted that blackmarketing of fertilizer was becoming yet another scam after wheat, sugar, petroleum and gas crises. The fertilizer shortage, he warned, was bound to devastate not only the provincial and national economy of this agricultural country but also the huge lot of growers, farmers and peasants.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2021