Protest organized in front of Pak Consulate in Los Angeles

A protest was organized (Jan 10) by Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), California in front of the Pakistan Consulate in Los Angeles (10700 Santa Monica Blvd CA-90025).

The walls of the Consulate building were plastered with 24 handmade posters including “Pakistan is the mother of terrorists”, “Stop Pashtun Genocide”, “Stop Enforced Disappearances”, “With the advancement of Taliban, Democracy, Human, Women and children Rights are at stake” etc.

The Pashtuns, numbering around 200 and carrying flags and placards, led a peaceful march to the Consulate chanting “Yeh jo dehshatgardi hai, uske peechey vardi hai”; “Yeh jo namaloom hai, woh humein maloom hai” & other pro-PTM slogans.

At the Consulate, speeches were delivered highlighting Pakistan’s support and funding to terrorist organizations; and illegal disappearances and killing of Pashtuns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the afternoon, about 30 protestors forcibly entered the Consulate premises; the police arrived and requested them to leave the premises.