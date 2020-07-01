Protest at the Chinese Consulate General Demanding Release of the Detained Canadians

Social Share















Surrey, B.C. – Friends of Canada-India have announced to organize a protest by the

concerned citizens for the release of the detained Canadians in China. The peaceful protest

will begin on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at 10:30 am (PST) at the Consulate-General of the

People’s Republic of China located at 3380 Granville Street, Vancouver, B.C.

Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian Michael Spavor who worked at the

International Crisis Group, have been detained in China since December 10, 2018, as

retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the Executive at Huawei Technologies Co.

Ltd. They have marked 555th day of bogus imprisonment in China.

“Both the Canadians are detained in inhuman and deplorable conditions where light stays 24

hours a day, cut off from rest of the world. Canadian diplomats have been prevented from

meeting the two individuals. They should not have been arrested in the first place since there

is no legitimate case against them,” said Maninder Gill, the President of the Friends of

Canada-India.

“We protest and send a strong message to the Beijing government that Canadians can not

be held hostage and used as pawns in their failed diplomatic approach and poor human

rights record. The comparison of the two cases of Ms. Wanzhou and the two Canadians is

like apples and oranges, is a testament to disrespect for the human rights and international

protocol by the Chinese government. Despite Canada and China have long history of

friendship and mutual respect, Canada and Canadians will not tolerate the bullying tactics,

callous act and blackmail by China”, continued Mr. Gill.

We urge the Chinese government to release them immediately; if nothing more then at least

due the current COVID-19 crisis faced by the entire world. I have spoken to a lot of friends

who are frustrated with China’s malicious action and taking it as a personal insult. Some

have even gone to the extent of completely boycotting Chinese products, airlines and visits

to China”, concluded Mr. Gill.

The protest will be peaceful and meant to send the strong message to the Chinese

government to display the sentiments and frustration of friends over its action. Those who

are interested to participate in the peaceful protest are requested to follow the social

distancing, wear appropriate masks and respect the laws of the land.

-30-

For further information:

Contact Mr. Maninder Gill, Tel. 604-505-1600 and Ms. Neema Manral 778-713-9969.