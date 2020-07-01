Protest at the Chinese Consulate General Demanding Release of the Detained Canadians

Surrey, B.C. – Friends of Canada-India have announced to organize a protest by the
concerned citizens for the release of the detained Canadians in China. The peaceful protest
will begin on Saturday, July 4th, 2020 at 10:30 am (PST) at the Consulate-General of the
People’s Republic of China located at 3380 Granville Street, Vancouver, B.C.
Former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Canadian Michael Spavor who worked at the
International Crisis Group, have been detained in China since December 10, 2018, as
retaliation for Canada’s arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the Executive at Huawei Technologies Co.
Ltd. They have marked 555th day of bogus imprisonment in China.
“Both the Canadians are detained in inhuman and deplorable conditions where light stays 24
hours a day, cut off from rest of the world. Canadian diplomats have been prevented from
meeting the two individuals. They should not have been arrested in the first place since there
is no legitimate case against them,” said Maninder Gill, the President of the Friends of
Canada-India.
“We protest and send a strong message to the Beijing government that Canadians can not
be held hostage and used as pawns in their failed diplomatic approach and poor human
rights record. The comparison of the two cases of Ms. Wanzhou and the two Canadians is
like apples and oranges, is a testament to disrespect for the human rights and international
protocol by the Chinese government. Despite Canada and China have long history of
friendship and mutual respect, Canada and Canadians will not tolerate the bullying tactics,
callous act and blackmail by China”, continued Mr. Gill.
We urge the Chinese government to release them immediately; if nothing more then at least
due the current COVID-19 crisis faced by the entire world. I have spoken to a lot of friends
who are frustrated with China’s malicious action and taking it as a personal insult. Some
have even gone to the extent of completely boycotting Chinese products, airlines and visits
to China”, concluded Mr. Gill.
The protest will be peaceful and meant to send the strong message to the Chinese
government to display the sentiments and frustration of friends over its action. Those who
are interested to participate in the peaceful protest are requested to follow the social
distancing, wear appropriate masks and respect the laws of the land.
-30-
For further information:
Contact Mr. Maninder Gill, Tel. 604-505-1600 and Ms. Neema Manral 778-713-9969.