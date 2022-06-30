Protest against power loadshedding in Karachi ends after 24 hours

The protest against load shedding in Karachi, which continued for more than a day, ended on Tuesday evening after the protesters decided to disperse and return to their homes.

The protesters decided to call off the demonstrations in Karachi’s Mauripur area after successfully negotiating with the authorities, Geo News reported citing Deputy Commissioner of South, Abdul Sattar.

He further said that earlier, some people refused to go despite being assured that their grievances would be addressed and thus, the protest continued for over 24 hours.

Sattar also notified that the traffic in the area has been restored, which has been blocked due to the demonstration.

Meanwhile, the Sindh province Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has instructed the provincial energy minister Imtiaz Sheikh to ensure that the electricity load shedding situation in the metropolis is controlled in a timely fashion, reported Geo News.

He told Sheikh to hold talks with K-Electric in this regard and convey to the company that prolonged load shedding is creating a law and order situation in the city.

“K-Electric should fix its systems. How many difficulties will the masses further bear?” CM Shah said, adding that the electricity shortage in the city should be addressed on a priority basis.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Karachi Police used tear gas and baton-charged people who were protesting against frequent power cuts.

The police action came after the protestors refused to vacate the main road, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The protestors blocked the roads, burnt tyres and traffic was suspended from the ICI bridge to the Lyari Expressway for over 15 hours.

Footage showed police commandos firing tear gas at the demonstrators who were chanting slogans against the power utility management and demanding restoration of supply, the local media added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Asif Bughio stated that the protestors dispersed after the police action, but the protests recommenced shortly.

Bughio mentioned that electricity was suspended since 4 pm yesterday in several areas of Lyari.

“Due to prolonged disruption in the power supply, hundreds of residents blocked the road for hours,” he said.

The senior police superintendent mentioned that their first priority was to resolve the issue through talks, but the protestors attacked them with stones when they tried to negotiate.

The police reached out to the KE management to “placate” the protesters and prevent the situation from escalating, the Dawn reported citing Bughio.

The protest comes amid Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s warnings that the country might face increased load-shedding in the coming month of July.

His comments came during a meeting with PML-N members of the National Assembly and allied parties in the federal capital, reported Geo News.

The PM said that Pakistan could not get its required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, but that the coalition government is trying to make the deal possible.

Pakistan is facing an escalation of its power crisis after it failed to agree on a deal for natural gas supply next month. Tenders for July were scrapped due to high price, and low participation as the nation is already taking action to tackle widespread blackouts. (ANI) aninews