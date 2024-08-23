Prof Yunus proposes Bangladesh-India high-level committee to manage floods

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today proposed forming a high-level committee between Bangladesh and India to manage floods jointly.
He came up with the proposal when Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay
Verma paid a courtesy call on him at his Jamuna office here.
Following the meeting, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed
reporters at the Foreign Service Academy here.
He said if a high-level committee is formed between Bangladesh and India,
both countries will be able to manage severe floods jointly by holding
meeting of the committee.
During the meeting, the chief adviser said since Bangladesh and India have
common rivers, such initiative will help address the flood situation in both
the countries.
He hoped that disputes over water-sharing of trans-boundary rivers would be
resolved soon.
Mentioning the existing good relations between Bangladesh and India, Prof
Yunus stressed strengthening BIMSTEC and SAARC.
“We have to take initiatives so that the youth of the SAARC countries can
work together,” he said.
Reaffirming India’s strong belief in a prosperous and stable Bangladesh, the
Indian High Commissioner discussed the goal of shared prosperity between the
two nations.
“We believe in a strong and prosperous Bangladesh. We are really looking
forward to working together,” Alam quoted the Indian envoy as saying.
On the flood issue, Verma said water was “released automatically” due to the
water level rising.
Terming the flood in Tripura “very unprecedented”, he said the flood
displaced around 50,000 people and it has wracked havoc to both the sides of
Bangladesh and India.
Verma expressed concerns over the safety and security of Indian
establishments in Bangladesh, including its High Commission in Dhaka.
During the meeting, they exchanged views on issues related to bilateral
interest and discussed avenues to further strengthen people-to-people
contact.
Prof Yunus mentioned about his personal good relations with India, saying he
has many friends in India.
He also discussed three zeros on “zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero
net carbon emissions”.
