Prof Yunus proposes Bangladesh-India high-level committee to manage floods

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus today proposed forming a high-level committee between Bangladesh and India to manage floods jointly.

He came up with the proposal when Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Pranay

Verma paid a courtesy call on him at his Jamuna office here.

Following the meeting, chief adviser’s press secretary Shafiqul Alam briefed

reporters at the Foreign Service Academy here.

He said if a high-level committee is formed between Bangladesh and India,

both countries will be able to manage severe floods jointly by holding

meeting of the committee.

During the meeting, the chief adviser said since Bangladesh and India have

common rivers, such initiative will help address the flood situation in both

the countries.

He hoped that disputes over water-sharing of trans-boundary rivers would be

resolved soon.

Mentioning the existing good relations between Bangladesh and India, Prof

Yunus stressed strengthening BIMSTEC and SAARC.

“We have to take initiatives so that the youth of the SAARC countries can

work together,” he said.

Reaffirming India’s strong belief in a prosperous and stable Bangladesh, the

Indian High Commissioner discussed the goal of shared prosperity between the

two nations.

“We believe in a strong and prosperous Bangladesh. We are really looking

forward to working together,” Alam quoted the Indian envoy as saying.

On the flood issue, Verma said water was “released automatically” due to the

water level rising.

Terming the flood in Tripura “very unprecedented”, he said the flood

displaced around 50,000 people and it has wracked havoc to both the sides of

Bangladesh and India.

Verma expressed concerns over the safety and security of Indian

establishments in Bangladesh, including its High Commission in Dhaka.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on issues related to bilateral

interest and discussed avenues to further strengthen people-to-people

contact.

Prof Yunus mentioned about his personal good relations with India, saying he

has many friends in India.

He also discussed three zeros on “zero poverty, zero unemployment and zero

net carbon emissions”.

s/v news