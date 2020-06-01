Pro-Khalistan Sikhs For Justice’s activities triggers anger worldwide

The latest is an ugly incident at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey, BC Canada where Hardip Singh Nijjar, President of the gurdwara was involved in a brawl. Nijjar is also a frontline activist of the 20/20 Khalistan Referendum movement and one of the main proponents of SFJ in Canada, reports India America Today.

Speaking to IAT, Sukhi Chahal, CEO and chairman of California-based JDS Unified LLC said: “In a May 28, 2020 tweet, one of my latest questions put to Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, self-styled Legal Adviser of so-called ‘Sikhs For Justice’ (SFJ) was to comment on the recent reported fight between Hardeep Nijjar and others at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey, BC Canada.”

Chahal said, “Hardeep Nijjar is learnt to be a ‘proclaimed Offender’ and a wanted criminal in India.”

Nijjar is current the President of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Surrey, BC Canada.

“I fail to understand why such criminals are at all allowed to enter other countries and granted asylums as in Nijjar’s case. How do such criminals manage to occupy important positions of Gurdwaras abroad?” asked Chahal.

Highlighting the motives behind such activities, Chahal said, “It seems that these people try to make their asylum claims strong by shouting against their own motherland India. They are obviously aided by anti-India forces such as The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan. Their other aim is to control Sikh religious places so as to have public money at their disposal not just for survival but to misuse it in a way they want.”

“Nijjar is also said to be SFJ’s main representative in Canada appointed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. It’s obvious that only those who believe in promoting violence, disharmony and hatred in society are appointed to represent SFJ. Why? Perhaps to instill fear among civil and innocent people,” disclosed Chahal to IAT.

Speaking on the incident, he told the news portal: “As the information suggests, the said fight on May 22 with Nijjar is caused by his dictatorial way as he was also planning to collect hundreds of thousands of Canadian Dollars by ferrying Canadian stranded in Punjab on unauthorized charter flights during lockdown period.”

“They had selected Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara, Surrey, BC where Nijjar is President as a fund collection center and funds were collected. The sole aim for his doing so is said to be enhancing his personal popularity using offerings of the ‘sangat’ at Gurdwara,” he said.

Another incident which highlighted the growing anger against SFJ was evident from the 71st Republic Day of India celebration in New York city when followers of poet-saint Guru Ravidas staged a protest outside the office of a pro-Khalistan group in the city.

They had opposed Pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)’s attempt of tearing a copy of the Indian Constitution and burning it.

That episode started when Pannun, Legal Advisor of Sikhs for Justice, made a video viral, announcing an intent to burn the Indian National Flag, the Tricolor, and the Indian Constitution on India’s Republic Day in front of various Government of India Missions across the globe, including the US, reports IAT.

On learning this, Ashok Mahi, President of Shri Guru Ravi Dass Sabha of New York contacted Sikhs For Justice and requested them “not to burn the Indian Constitution” as it will hurt the feelings of his community, reports the news portal.

However, Sikhs for Justice went ahead with its attempted burning of the Indian Constitution, which has hurt the feelings of the community, Mahi said.

The Indian government earlier banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for a period of 5 years.

SFJ was formed with Avtar Singh Pannun as its president and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun as its legal advisor.

The SFJ pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda.