Poverty under Taliban rule compels Afghan children to leave school

Poverty under Taliban rule has compelled Afghan children to leave school and get employed in hazardous jobs to find food for their families.

The number of Afghan children who do not attend school but are employed in hazardous jobs has increased across the country, according to Tolo News.

In the meantime, Taliban said the government has plans to improve children’s conditions.

“In the economy and education sectors, the Islamic Emirate has many plans to provide good education opportunities for a new generation, specifically for children,” said Bilal Karimi, deputy spokesman of Taliban.

Mohammad is one of the children who says he has lost hope for his future. He searches in trash cans on the street to find firewood or cans to resell.

“I collect cans of cola and energy drinks and firewood. In this cold weather, we have nothing at home, God bless you, if you can help me,” said Mohammad, Tolo News reported.

The extreme poverty of Afghan families drives many children into various hazardous jobs to find food for their families.

The poverty induces many children to leave school.

“I sit at the side of this street to polish the shoes of people. I feel so cold, not many people come,” said Basko, a girl sitting at the side of the road. — ANI