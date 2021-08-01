Police raid Chinese-run liquor factory in Thamel (with photos)

Social Share















Police have raided a liquor factory run by a Chinese citizen at Jyatha, Thamel in the capital.

A team of police personnel deployed from the Metropolitan Crime Division, on Friday, raided the factory and seized 10,000 liters of homemade liquor from a rented house in Thamel, according to Chandra Kuber Khapung, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and Chief of the division.

A Chinese citizen, belonging to a Chinese province of Jiangsu was apprehended on the charge of producing ‘pure homemade Chinese alcohol’ illegally.

Police also seized a liquor manufacturing machine from the five-storeyed house where Chinese citizens also run a hotel.

The seized liquor will be handed over to the Inland Revenue Office for further investigation and necessary action, said SSP Khapung. Source: english.ratopati