PoK residents affected by rising gas and food prices

Imran Khan’s government faces criticism from residents of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) amid unprecedented increases in the prices of gasoline and essential food items.

Speaking to ANI, a resident of PoK said: “The life of the poor in Muzaffarabad has become hell. Rising inflation has wreaked havoc on the budgets of the marginalized. Yesterday a friend of mine received a gas cylinder for 2,500 rupees.

Khan’s government is facing protests across the country against rising inflation and rising food prices.

In addition, the opposition Democratic Movement of Pakistan (PDM) alliance is organizing a “mehngai” march across the country to protest inflation and rising prices.

The PDM launched a scathing criticism of Imran Khan’s government and demanded early elections to rid the people of “illegitimate and incompetent” leaders.

Another native of Muzaffarabad said: “Imran Khan promised us a job, he got nothing. The life of the common man has become difficult under his regime. The price of everything is going up, be it gasoline, food. Sugar which cost Rs 110 is now available at Rs 140. “

Imran Khan had promised to lift people out of poverty before coming to power by promising the creation of 10 million jobs. Instead, he announced $ 3 billion in financial support from Riyadh after his visit to Saudi Arabia last month.

Pakistan’s inflation rate is the fourth highest in the world. It comes at a time when unemployment in the country is high and wages are stagnating. The prices of fuel and electricity are “unprecedented”.

(With entries from ANI)