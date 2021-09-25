PM Imran was brought into power through fake news, says Marriyum

Social Share















PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s claims of enabling free media in Pakistan raises serious questions over his mental health. Responding to PM Imran Khan’s statement that there were no curbs or censorship of media in Pakistan and his government had given media total freedom, Marriyum said it is beyond comprehension which government and media was Imran talking about.

“Imran has either totally lost his mind or he takes the people of Pakistan for fools. Every single word of Imran’s speech today was a textbook definition of fake news. If there was a ban on fake news this speech could not have been aired”, she said.

The former Information Minister questioned Imran’s double standards where his baseless allegations against his opponents were the ultimate truth while media exposing his crimes, corruption and blunders were all false in Imran’s dictionary.

She said the state of media under Imran’s rule is that his government cooks up fake cases against journalists to pressure them into propagating fake news about his so-called non-existent performance.

When the media exposes his theft in public sugar, wheat, flour, medicines, electricity, gas, LNG and petrol, he dismisses it as fake news. However, media must broadcast as truth the fake cases he levels against his political opponents even after getting embarrassed by the courts. It was all fair game when Imran forced the DG FIA to register fake cases against Nawaz and other PMLN leadership?, she asked.

She said Imran plotted conspiracy against an elected Prime Minister of Pakistan at D-Chowk. When that 120-day siege against the elected government of Pakistan was broadcast 24/7 it was all patriotic and fair game was?, she asked. He was brought into power not by any miracle but through lies-loaded fake speeches, fake news and fake votes. She said Imran’s entire existence was based on lies and reminded how he continues to lie about Nawaz Sharif daily to this day.

Imran was so deep into the fake news business that he invited international journalists to his office to plant fake news against Shehbaz Sharif. He even planted fake news against transparent public welfare projects completed by Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, she said. The PMLN Central Spokesperson told Imran not to dump the burden of his corruption, incompetence, lies, and inabilities on the media of Pakistan. How could the media report completion of nonexistent 5 million homes and 10 million jobs?

“News media, journalists are attacked, they are shot and abducted, talk shows are taken off-air without any legalities, channels are shut down but Imran believes that all this means that media is free in Pakistan. What does he expect the media to report when he had created this level of insecurity for journalism in Pakistan. Imran brings black laws like the Pakistan Media Development Authority while Opposition is jailed in death row cells to silence them”, she lambasted. Source: nation