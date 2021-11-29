PM Hasina to address ‘Moitree Diwas’ celebration in India on Dec 6

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will address an international seminar initiated by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India marking ‘Moitree Diwas” on December 6.

She will take part in the programme through video conference, sources said.

Indian Council of World Affairs, a subsidiary organisation of MEA, has organised a special lecture series ‘Bangabandhu memorial lecture’ on that day.

Foreign Secretary of India Harsh Vardhan Shringla will deliver the first Bangabandhu lecture.

To commemorate India’s recognition to first independent Government of Bangladesh on December 6, 1971, both Dhaka and New Delhi have decided to observe ‘Moitree Diwas’ and initiated a lecture series in the name of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Former Secretary (east) of MEA and Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, the Director of the organization, will conduct the proceedings.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran will also be present on the occasion. Earlier, there was speculation that Prime Minister Hasina’s sister Sheikh Rehana will also attend the programme. But there is no confirmation on that issue yet.

On the same day, a special cultural evening will be organised by the Bangladesh Mission of New Delhi in the prestigious ‘Kamani Auditorium’ where a cultural group including famous Rabindra sangeet singer Rezwana Chowdhury Bannya is expected to perform.

A group of Indian singers and cultural troops will also perform in a programme to be organised by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

-Daily Sun