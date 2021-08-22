People in Kabul facing difficulties due to soaring prices, suspension of banking services

Social Share















The troubles of the people of Afghanistan have not diminished since the Taliban took over. There has been a huge jump in the prices of goods in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. Banking services in the capital Kabul have come to a complete standstill. Afghanistan’s Khama Press News Agency reported that people in Kabul are in trouble due to the closure of banks and the closure of the largest money exchange market, Sarai Shahzada.

Government officials and other private employees are also facing financial issues as the month is about to end and they have no idea about their salary. People have suffered the most due to the closure of banks as they are not able to access the money even though they have money in their bank accounts.

Khama Press said that in a statement on Saturday, Sarai Shahzada said that since the currency changing market is dependent on the Afghan Bank, the central bank of Afghanistan. It will remain closed until the central bank resumes operations. No formal announcement has been made regarding the opening of public sector banks, while private banks have announced indefinite closure.

Let us tell you that the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse since the Taliban occupation as people are in a hurry to leave the country after coming under Taliban control last week. On August 15, soon after President Ashraf Ghani left the country, the government of Afghanistan fell and the Taliban took power here.

Significantly, since the capture of the Taliban, there is an atmosphere of chaos in the capital Kabul. Thousands of people gathered in Kabul’s airport. To control the crowd, Taliban terrorists are firing indiscriminately in the air and this has increased the panic among the people. aninews