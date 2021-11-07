Pakistani Forces Abduct 2 Students of Balochistan University

Social Share















According to local reports, Pakistani forces arrested two students from the University of Balochistan (UoB) Quetta and moved them to an unknown location.

According to The Balochistan Post, Pakistani forces abducted both the students from the university hostel on Monday, naming them Sohail Ahmed, son of Lal Muhammad and Fasih Baloch.Both are reportedly residents of Balochistan’s Noshki district, according to the paper.

The students of Balochistan University have called for a demonstration against the raids on the students hostel. latestly