Pakistan should act against safe havens of terrorists; Afghan government reacts to FM Qureshi’s statements

Afghanistan’s foreign ministry reacted to the latest statements of the Pakistani foreign minister and said that Pakistan should act against the secure hideouts of terrorists on its soil and cut land access to the Taliban and other terror groups.

Pakistani FM Shah Mahmoud Qureshi has named some unnamed forces to be working against peace in Afghanistan and urged the group to be monitored. Qureshi said that efforts are going on to hold Pakistan responsible for the situation in Afghanistan which he believes is a faction outside Afghanistan spoiling the peace process.

Afghan foreign ministry in its statement said that the terrorists are benefiting from safe havens which are being used to insecure Afghanistan.

As per the statement, the Taliban with their recent escalation in violence defied their international commitments and are yet to break relations with global terror groups.

“Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to a negotiated settlement to the crisis in Afghanistan and pleads political solution to the misery.” Reads the statement.

The call on Pakistan to target terrorists’ safe haven on its soil comes a day after the US defense secretary asked the head of Pakistan’s military to eliminate safe hideouts in its border along with Afghanistan.

Pakistan has been denying the allegations of providing safe havens to terrorists and has always said to be playing a constructive role in Afghan peace process. Source:khaama