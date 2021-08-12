Pakistan: JAC raises issue of Shia missing persons, says children growing up like orphans

Social Share















The Joint Action Committee (JAC) for Shia Missing Persons on Monday raised their concerns over the issue of missing persons from its community and said that their children are growing up like orphans.

Speaking at a press conference here at the Karachi Press Club, Maulana Haider Abbas of the JAC for Shia Missing Persons said: “When you take away a family member, it is not just his family that suffers. The society also suffers and lives under fear and insecurity. Imagine not knowing what has become of your loved ones. Think about what mothers missing their sons are going through. They have no peace. Think about the wives missing their husbands. What do they tell their children?” reported Dawn.

A missing person’s wife, carrying her husband’s framed photograph in her hands, said that her children feel like orphans.

“There are many more mothers like me who don’t even know if they are giving their children false hope by telling them that their fathers will return one day. Our children are growing up without their fathers like orphans. If their fathers are alive, then please return [them] to us,” she pleaded, reported Dawn.

“It is not a matter of days or months. The issue of missing persons from our community has been pending for years now without any redress. This country has a law, this country has a Constitution, and yet all this is happening here in this country,” said a senior leader of the Joint Action Committee for Shia Missing Persons.

“We have been raising our voices against this grave injustice. We have been asking the Army, the government, the prime minister but to no avail. They have all been very nice to us. They have all told us, promised us that the issue will be resolved and our loved ones will be returned to their homes soon but nothing happens,” said Abbas.

“Recently, we protested and held a sit-in for 28 days outside the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum and as a result of that two persons, who had gone missing from Quetta, returned to their homes. But there are still some 14 people missing from Karachi for years about whom we don’t know anything,” he said. Source:aninews