Pakistan: Hindu delegation irked over pathetic condition of the civil hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A local Hindu delegation, led by Member of Parliament (MP) Dr Ramesh Kumar, expressed displeasure over the plight of the civil hospital in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He is the patron of the Pakistan Hindu Council and minority Member of Parliament of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. After visiting Paramhans Maharaj Samadhi in Teri city in Banda Tehsil of district Karak (Kohat), the delegation reached Teri’s civil hospital.

As the hospital was not being maintained properly, Dr Ramesh Kumar instructed the Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to visit the hospital within a week and make a master plan for the same. He further said it was the responsibility of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial government to make a master plan to provide facilities to people.

“If it fails, then it should allow the Hindu community to name the hospital in the name of Paramhans Ji Maharaj. Hindu community was ready to resolve all problems on priority,” he added.

Ramesh Kumar was elected to the National Assembly as a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on a reserved seat for minorities in the 2018 Pakistan’s general election.

Courtesy: ANI