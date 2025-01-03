Over Tk33.87cr earmarked to buy blankets for cold-hit people

The government has earmarked over Taka 33.87 crore from the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief to procure blankets, which will be distributed among cold-stricken and distressed people across the country.

“Taka 33,87,50,000 have been allocated for distributing blankets among the distressed and cold-stricken people across the country,” said an official release here today.

Apart from this, around 6,79,000 pieces of blankets have been procured from the Chief Adviser’s (CA’s) relief fund which have already been distributed.

In addition to this, some 15,250 pieces of blankets were distributed from the ministry among the cold-affected distressed people in 14 northern districts at the outset of the winter season, the release added.

The ministry has directed Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to purchase

blankets by the allocated funds as soon as possible and distribute those

among the cold-affected people after following all the concerned financial regulations accurately.

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) have been asked to monitor the blanket

procurement and distribution process intensively.