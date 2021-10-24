Over 40 Nations Chide China at UN for Atrocities in Xinjiang

Social Share















Over 40 Western countries have criticized China at the United Nations over the ongoing atrocities against Muslim Uyghurs and other religious minorities in Xinjiang.

The 43 countries have signed the statement, expressing concern at “credible-based reports” of the existence of “re-education camps” in Xinjiang, Al Jazeera reported.

It was read by France’s UN Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere at a meeting of the General Assembly’s Human Rights Committee. “We call on China to allow immediate, meaningful, and unfettered access to Xinjiang for independent observers, including the UN Hig Source: latestly