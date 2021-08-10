Oil-rich Sudan begins to sense exploitation meted out to them by Chinese

Social Share















China has provided numerous interest-free loans and grants to the Sudanese government for diverse projects, but the country has now begun to sense the exploitation being meted out to them by the Chinese.

Mario de Gasperi, writing in the Center of Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA) said that media reports indicate that Sudan, the strategically located oil-rich African nation is facing one of its worst economic crises.

The country is apparently under a debt burden worth about 20 billion dollars to China. Though many economists differ on the exact figure and debt estimates, the Chinese direct and indirect investment in Sudan is alleged to be nothing less than 29 billion dollars.

Like many other African nations, unaware of the systemic form of the Chinese intrusion, Sudan too welcomed Chinese investments with open arms and allowed the Chinese state-owned China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) to make massive inroads in the much-valued petroleum sector.

But now, Sudan’s Prime Minister called out the dubious role of Chinese entities in the oil sector by seeking a review of all agreements signed with China in the past.

In another significant development, much to the chagrin of the Chinese, Sudan also chose the AstraZeneca vaccine while neglecting the Chinese offer for vaccines to handle the Covid19 pandemic which is alleged to have emerged from the Chinese heartland.

China has been investing heavily in Sudan in diverse projects including the construction of oil pipelines, bridges in Hantoop, Singa, on the Nile River along with building textile mills, railway lines and a free trade zone in the Red Sea state.

CNPC even obtained significant concessions through the Sudanese oil ministry to access and utilize untapped oil reserves with almost no competition.

Taking a cue from CNPC, other Chinese companies too have heavily invested in the oil reserves of Sudan and are brazenly looting the country’s natural resources, said Gasperi. Source: aninews.in