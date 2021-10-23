October 22 observed as ‘Black Day’ against Pakistan’s invasion of J-K

Social Share















India on Friday observed October 22 as `Black Day’ as a mark of protest against Pakistan’s raids in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947.

On this day in 1947, Pakistan army-backed invaders illegally entered into the Indian territory of Kashmir and committed atrocities against the local populace.

`Black Day’ observance programmed was organized in Srinagar on Friday by the Centre for Inclusive and Sustainable Development (CISD).

The event was attended by Lieutenant Governor of J-K Manoj Sinha as the chief guest and Mir Junaid President of Jammu Kashmir Workers Party in the capacity of being the chairperson of CISD.

The participants at the seminar observed a one minute silence in the memory of the minority and non-local civilian killings in Kashmir.

Mir Junaid welcomed the guests and spoke regarding the events of October 22, 1947, that how Pakistan breached the Standstill Agreement and invaded the land of Jammu and Kashmir and then looted and plundered it.

Mir also vehemently spoke against the recent killings of non-local and minority civilians in Kashmir and blamed Pakistan for it. He called these murders yet another attack on the harmonious Kashmiri society done out of frustration with the liberalisation of Kashmir that happened due to the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

Mir said that the gathering symbolised the unity of Kashmiri communities against terrorism and the dividing forces of Pakistan.

LG Manoj Sinha also took a jibe at Pakistan for being the reason for the lack of peace in Kashmir and promised that every murder of a civilian shall be avenged. Saluting the spirit of the audiences, Sinha said that today the people of Kashmir have proven yet again that they stand against the terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan.

Sinha also stressed upon the correct dispensation of historic knowledge in the society for the reality of Kashmir’s invasion by Pakistan and subsequent rescue by the Indian Army.

After the seminar, a march was held around the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The march marked the solidarity of Kashmiri Muslims with the minorities and non-locals residing in Kashmir. During the march, slogans were raised against Pakistani terrorism in Kashmir and in solidarity with the minorities of Kashmir.

The programme was also attended by representatives from minority’s communities in the Union Territory.

To mark the day the United Kashmir People’s National Party (UKPNP) and the Jammu Kashmir International People’s Alliance (JKIPA) held a protest rally in front of the European Parliament on Saturday.

The protestors who were holding placards to mark the ‘black day’, gathered in front of the EU Parliament and chanted anti-Pak slogans. Those who had participated in the protest included senior human rights activists Andy Vermaut, Manel Masalmi and Sajid Hussain. Other than Indian protestors, a woman rights activist from Afghanistan, Mina Pujaan also took part in the protest.

During the event, Pujaan spoke about the deteriorating human rights situation in her country under the Taliban. It is worth mentioning this was not the first time when a black day was observed on international soil.

A similar rally was also held in London in which National Equality Party (NEP) Chairman Sajjad Raja participated in the protest.

Raja said, “22nd October is the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. This is the day in 1947 when Pakistan invaded our land and occupied us and since then our basic necessities are violated and we get no basic facilities. We are suffering since that day.”

Talking about the group’s demands, Raja added, “Our demands in London are for the international community to help us to force Pakistan to get out of Jammu and Kashmir and let people decide about their future and the interesting thing here is Pakistan is not a legitimate but an illegal invader and occupied us. India and the people of Jammu Kashmir need to decide what should be the future of people and what sort of relationship both should have. India should help J&K to get Pakistan out.” (ANI) aninews