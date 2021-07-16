Obscure cyberagency becomes nemesis of China’s tech giants

Social Share















In its earliest iteration, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) used to police the country’s internet for pornography and sensitive content online. Now, the low-profile agency holds the future of IPO-hungry tech firms in its hands.

Over the past two weeks, however, the CAC has burst into prominence doing what powerful financial regulators could not by extending its oversight to overseas initial public offerings, all with the backing of the governing State Council. Under new rules unveiled this month, any company that wants to go public abroad will need to seek CAC approval if they have more than 1 million users. No agency held such explicit gatekeeper powers in the past.

The watchdog — which operates under the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission chaired by President Xi Jinping — is now at the forefront of Beijing’s attempts to wrest control over one of its most valuable resources: data, the quintessential fuel for a global struggle with the U.S. to dominate the technologies of the future.

“The CAC is now going to the front of the stage upon Xi Jinping’s calling,” said Feng Chucheng, a partner at research firm Plenum in Beijing. The government needed to rein in “disorderly expansion of capital, and the internet companies fall squarely under this warning.”

The agency’s prominent new role in China’s tech crackdown follows months of probes led primarily by the State Administration of Market Regulation, China’s antitrust watchdog, and financial regulators including the People’s Bank of China. It wields a broad mandate to rein in the influence of the country’s largest corporations, focusing on the way they’ve employed data to shore up their dominance and thwart rivals. Authorities are also considering establishing a government-backed joint venture with some of the country’s biggest e-commerce platforms to oversee the lucrative data they collect from hundreds of millions of customers.

More broadly, the crackdown shows how technology is quickly turning into the next major battleground in a clash of superpowers, with implications that potentially could reshape the global economy for decades to come. With the U.S. lobbying other nations to prevent China from obtaining technology like advanced computer chips and Xi undertaking a national project to develop them, stringent data security controls risk further disrupting supply chains, balkanizing financial markets and forcing countries to pick sides.

The CAC on July 2 launched a cybersecurity probe into Didi Global Inc., demonstrating how the once-obscure agency is flexing its muscle in ways that can upend capital markets and overhaul the country’s most successful businesses. The Didi inquiry, which came days after the ride-hailing giant’s $4.4 billion U.S listing, set in motion a $130 billion stock sell-off and forced high-flying startups including Alibaba-backed LinkDoc Technology Ltd. and Tencent-backed Meicai to halt their plans to go public. Source:japantimes.co