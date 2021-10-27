NIT Srinagar hosts job oriented workshops

Social Share















The Department of Training and Placement under the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar in association with CETPA Infotech organized a series of educational job-oriented workshops for students from Oct 16 to Oct 17.

The series included four workshops on different technologies which were conducted by corporate experts.

The first workshop was conducted on the topic of “Python & Machine Learning” which was delivered by the Director of CETPA Infotech, Vikas Kalra, who has more than 15 years of experience in the field. indiablooms