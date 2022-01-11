Nexus between Turkish radicals, Afghanistan-Pakistan ultras under the spotlight

The role played by Turkish radicals and their links with extremists based in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region have now come under scanner for their alleged role in fuelling riots and terror attacks in Kazakhstan.

Turkey has been an economic player and investor in Central Asia, including in Kazakhstan, for decades and radicals from Turkey may have encroached into the landlocked region, Eurasian security agencies suspect, reports The Economic Times.

Role of these radicals in the current crisis in Kazakhstan and their links with extremists and radicals from Afghanistan and Pakistan region who allegedly played role in terror attacks are being probed by the security establishments, the newspaper has learnt.

Turkey, which is a close ally of Pakistan, has been accused by critics of supporting radical views across West Asia, North Africa and in Turkey’s extended neighbourhood under Erdogan’s regime in recent years.

Vladimir Avatkov, senior lecturer at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian foreign affairs ministry and a well-known Turkologist, told local media in Moscow that Turkey has been most restrained and careful in its reaction to the developments in Kazakhstan and this should explain their position, reports the newspaper.

– Indiablooms.com