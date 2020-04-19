Newly constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan collapses due to thunderstorm

The Holy place has been closed since March 15 due to the global COVID-19 outbreak around the world.

New Delhi: Newly constructed domes of Kartarpur Gurudwara in Pakistan on Friday (April 17, 2020) collapsed due to the thunderstorm in the area. The initial information suggests that around 8 newly constructed domes of the outside perimeter of the Gurudwara collapsed during the rain and thunderstorm in the area.

Four of the domes which collapsed were on minars – 2 on the museum, 1 on dewanistan and 1 on darshan deori. No damage was reported to the Sanctum Sanctorum of the Gurudwara.

The collapse comes just 6 months after the construction of the Gurudwara. The Gurudwara was inaugurated in November 2019.

Responding to a social media post, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Ch Fawad Hussain said, “Conveyed this to Noor Ul Haq Qadri, Minister of Religious Affairs with a request for an inquiry.”

In November 2018, India and Pakistan announced the establishment of a direct border-crossing linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak, to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district.

Kartarpur is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the Ravi river, about 4 km from Dera Baba Nanak in India.