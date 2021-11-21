New media watchdog, Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan, formed in Kabul

Amid increasing attacks on journalists in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, a new media watchdog has been formed in the Afghan capital of Kabul which pledged to protect freedom of expression and the country’s media community, media reports said on Friday.

The inaugural ceremony of the new media watchdog, which has been named Nehad Rasana-e-Afghanistan, was held in Kabul city on Thursday.

Journalists and media outlets who participated in the inauguration ceremony of the watchdog expressed concerns that many organizations misuse the title of journalist for their own interests, reports Afghan news agency Khaama Press.

“Some of the organizations vowed to work for journalists but we saw that they didn’t bring any positive results,” Nazifa, an Afghan journalist, was quoted as saying by Khaama Press.

“We are in negotiations with the Islamic Emirate regarding the status of women journalists,” Abozar Saram, head of the organization, told the news agency.

“The ongoing problems [in the media family] gave us the motivation to create this organization,” Saram added.

-indiablooms