Nearly 600 officials in Pakistan’s Sindh province face corruption cases

Former and currently serving top officials in Pakistan’s Sindh province including ex-Cabinet Secretary (CS) and ex-Inspector General of Police (IGP) are facing trials in 108 corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the province, a media report said.

Former CS Mohammad Siddiq Memon and ex-IGP Ghulam Haider Jamali are among the accused persons being tried by the accountability courts of the province, reported Dawn.

NAB-Sindh’s report on a court order shows 108 references against over 580 accused persons remain pending before various accountability courts.

Nearly 494 officers posted in different departments of the Sindh government had opted for ‘voluntary return’ of the looted wealth and 41 had entered into pleas to bargain with NAB in corruption cases, the report stated.

Members of the land utilisation committee including the former CS Memon along with then additional secretary Abdul Qadir Memon and others facing charges in a reference filed in 2018 for alleged illegal allotment and regularisation of six acres for residential and commercial purposes in Karachi, said Dawn.

According to the NAB, it caused a loss of more than Rs 5.5 million to the national exchequer. (ANI)