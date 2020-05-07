Missing Persons Commission receives 33 fresh complaints

ISLAMABAD – Missing persons commission has received 33 new cases and has closed 10 cases in the month of April, Farid Ahmed Khan, Secretary of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoioED), revealed on Wednesday. According to the monthly progress report released by the Commission, the body has disposed of 4,523 cases by April 30. A total number of 6,628 cases were received by the Commission by March 2020. The Missing Persons Commission conducted 26 hearings in Islamabad in April. The hearings in others areas, including Karachi, Lahore, Quetta and Peshawar, will be resumed after review of lockdown policies of the respected provincial governments. The Commission had received 24 cases in March. However, it disposed of 37 cases till 31st March. The relatives of missing persons have appreciated the efforts of Justice retired Javed Iqbal, Chairman of the Commission, and other members of CoioED for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.