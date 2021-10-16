Social Share















Maltreatment of locals in Chinese funded projects cast a shadow over Beijing’s FDI in Bangladesh

The Bangladeshi security establishment in a startling report earlier this month has alleged that Chinese nationals involved with the Padma Bridge Rail Link Project have been physically and mentally and even financially harassing the local Bangladeshi labour leading to quarrels. The report is of opinion that the Chinese nationals might incur wrath of the locals which will in turn adversely impact China’s FDI in the country. economictimes.