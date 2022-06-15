kashmiri-student-airlifted-from-dhaka-after-accident-father-thanks-pm-modi

Social Share

After a Jammu and Kashmir student who was injured in a car accident in Dhaka was taken to Delhi, his father thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his personal intervention in airlifting the student from the Bangladesh capital.

Shoaib Lone, a resident of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, studies MBBS at Barind Medical College, Dhaka, Bangladesh. He got into a car accident while traveling with four others. Shoaib was seriously injured and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bangladesh.

The accident in Bangladesh was very serious and Shoaib’s two co-travellers were killed. Shoaib was brought to India by air ambulance on Monday and admitted to the trauma center of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi under a team of specialist doctors.

Shoaib’s father Mohammad Aslam Lone narrated his ordeal after the accident, saying that Shoaib was taken to the hospital by the local people and the family reached Dhaka after some delay due to efforts to arrange visa and other documents.

Upon arrival in Dhaka, the family faced problems including a “language barrier” and a “high cost of treatment”.

He said the Bangladesh hospital spent Rs 12 lakh for a 10-day stay in the hospital and “the condition has not improved much”. Aslam Lone said, “We were in big trouble.”

He said that Jammu and Kashmir Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Ravinder Raina visited Rajouri and people known to him told him the problem. The BJP leader promised to apprise the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) about the matter.

"I am very grateful to Modiji. It is said that giving thanks reduces the value of the work done but I do not want to be ungrateful. I salute him by standing on one leg. If any country has such a leader, Like we have leaders in India, where there are so many good (leaders) to take care of, people should not be afraid. I thank PM one crore times. I also thank Rainaji and all those who helped us ," Aslam Lone told ANI.

He said Shoaib has been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Center due to “PM’s intervention”.

“It was the quick response of the PMO which helped the common man of the country,” he said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also shared Soheb’s story.

He said on Twitter, “An emotional father thanks PM Narendra Modi ji, on whose personal intervention, his son who was found in an accident in Dhaka, was taken to Delhi. Saluting the PM, he said that PM is also liked in the country. Modi ji should not worry about anything.” lokmattimes