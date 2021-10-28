As Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh snowfall donning a serene white look, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday urged people to visit Jammu and Kashmir terming the tourist destination as a “jewel in India’s crown.”
Taking to Twitter, he shared some picturesque snaps of Pir Panjal mountain range and said that Kashmir is geared up to welcome tourists. latestly
Kashmir is Jewel in India’s Crown, Says Amit Shah Urging People to Visit J-K
