“Kashmakash” in Collaboration with Ayush department Pulwama distribute Immuno Boosters to general public for free of cost

District AYUSH Officer Pulwama on the directions of worthy Director ISM (J&K UT) . Dr Mohan Singh,in accordance with Advisory issued by Ministry of AYUSH GOI,AYUSH Immuno Boosters were provided to general public of Chattapora Pulwama. The camp was organised by the Kashmakash “Polishing the Unpolished” Trust with the support of Department of ISM(AYUSH) Pulwama.The camp was inaugurated by District Ayush Officer Dr.Mir Shafiq, District Co-ordinator AYUSH Dr. Altaf Shah & Chairman Kashmakash Bhat Musaddiq Reyaz along with his team members Danish Mushtaq & Shahid Shabir.Dr. Shafiq addressed to the public and said that in order to combat Covid Pandemic boosting of immunity can play a vital role & has requested the public to follow the proper SOP’s of Covid while organising door to door camps.Dr.Altaf Shah coordinator of AYUSH has urged public to visit AYUSH District Hospital Pulwama in Case of Ayush related queries.Bhat Musaddiq urged the people about the benefits of avoiding mass gatherings & role of sanitizers.Musaddiq also expressed his gratitude towards the District Ayush officer Dr. Shafiq Sahab & Dr. Altaf for giving “Team Kashmakash” this opportunity to serve the community in this catastrophe. He’s also thankful for the back end support provided by his team members Umer Bashir & Nida Farooq.