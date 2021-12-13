Joy urges all to remain alert against anti-state conspiracy

Social Share

Prime Minister’s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy today called upon all to remain alert as anti-state and anti-government conspiracy is being hatched ahead of the next general elections.

“Whenever Bangladesh marches forward fast, some conspiracies are hatched against the country. I noticed in history, conspiracies are flapped ahead of elections. Now the next the polls are approaching and conspiracies have also begun,” he said.

Joy, also grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was virtually addressing as the chief guest the launching ceremony of fifth generation (5G) mobile internet connectivity at a city hotel.

He said BNP along with a section of people are now making complaints to their foreign lords against the country and begging the cooperation of foreign forces to bring BNP in power by hatching conspiracy.

“Which are these foreign forces? These are who had opposed our independence in 1971 and we attained independence by fighting against those forces,” he said.

Urging everyone to remain alert, the Prime Minister’s adviser said if the conspirators become successful, Bangladesh would again go backward.

“But I have confidence that the people of today’s Bangladesh are very much conscious and alert as well as educated. As we marched forward to a great extent, none can suppress us and none can halt us from going ahead,” he said.

Joy said as long as Awami League would stay in power, Bangladesh will definitely march forward in all sectors including the ICT.

“We will go ahead keeping pace with the world. Today I am very happy with the launching of the 5G technology in Bangladesh,” he said.

The state-owned telecom operator Teletalk launched the 5G service at six sites on trial basis.

The sites are Tungipara in Gopalganj, National Martyrs’ Memorial at Savar, Bangladesh Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Dhanmondi-32 and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka.

A video message of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina marking the launching of 5G technology was screened in the function. In her message, the premier extended her heartfelt greetings to the countrymen.

She said though the 5G technology was launched through Teletalk Bangladesh Limited on a limited scale, the service would commercially be expanded all over the country soon.

Bangladesh joined more than 60 other countries in rolling out 5G of mobile internet connectivity under the initiative of Posts and Telecommunications Division and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited with the cooperation of Huawei Bangladesh Limited.

The private operators are expected to introduce the 5G next year after the auction for spectrum in March.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar, among others, joined the launching ceremony titled “New Era with 5G”.

Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Ministry AKM Rahmatullah, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman, Teletalk Bangladesh Limited Managing Director Md Shahab Uddin, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Zhang Zhengjun, Huawei Technologies Regional Chief Simon Lin, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder also addressed it.