Journalist and researcher Joyonto Acharjee’s birthday today

Social Share

Joyonto Acharjee is a prominent journalist and researcher of the country. He is educated from SM Model School, Gopalganj and Bangabandhu College. While a student of the Department of Social Sciences at Dhaka University, he took an active part in all progressive movements, including the revocation of the citizenship of Ghulam Azam, which was formed under the leadership of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam.



Joyonto Acharjee started his journalistic journey with Bichitra and Weekly 2000 published from Dainik Bangla. His investigative cover story published in these two magazines caused a stir all over the country.



As a Dhaka University reporter in the daily Prabhat, he started practicing journalism. Joyonto Acharjee who has undergone part-time training in investigative journalism in Delhi in collaboration with USAID, he has acted in various national media including Bhorer Kagoj, Channel I, bdnews24.com. Joyonto Acharjee is currently the editor of Vnews, an online news portal and news agency approved by the Ministry of Information. He is the bureau chief of the popular Bengali daily Aajkal published from India. He is a member of the Central Cultural Sub-Committee of the Bangladesh Awami League, Information and Research Secretary of the Professional Coordinating Council. He is also the coordinator of BEDSS, a research institute on election and development activities in the country. He is the Finance Secretary of Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies (BFRS). Joyonto Acharjee has contributed as a member of the National Online Policy Formulation Committee, National Broadcasting and Commission Formation Policy Committee.

Six books have already been published under the editorship of Joyonto Acharjee : his book on investigative journalism ‘Drishtir Antarale’ is included in the syllabus of various universities. His published research books are: Adivasi Janpather Pathe Prante, Gazipurer Adivasidera Kotha, Muktijuddhe Dinajpur, Mohajot Sarkarer Unnoyon. The book ‘ Unnoyone Jononetri Sheikh Hasina’ published under his editorship is the result of his long research.

Joyonto Acharjee was involved for coordinating the research on the role of police in the war of liberation and the election of Bangladesh from 1970 to 2008, edited by ASM Shamsul Arefin, a researcher & Valiant Freedom Fighter. He also worked as an assistant producer on Kawsar Chowdhury’s ‘Sei Rater Kotha Bolte Esechhi’ on the black night of March 25, 1971.

Joyonto Acharjee dreamed of building a non-communal democratic developed Bangladesh in the light of the spirit of liberation war. That is the goal he is constantly pursuing.