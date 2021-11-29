Jailed Chinese activist’s ailing mother fears she will never see son again

Pu Wenqing’s son Huang Qi, is a human rights activist and was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment by the Chinese authorities, Radio Free Asia reported.

“Lately I have been suffering from dizziness, headache, instability, and pain in my back and lungs,” the ageing mother said in a recent video statement.

“[I want to meet with Huang Qi, but] it has been in vain; they are all passing the buck,” the mother said adding that all of the people in the petitioning community have distanced themselves from me, and don’t basically have anything to do with me any more.”

Pu has had no news of Huang for more than a year and could die from lung cancer and heart failure at any time, another rights activist Wang Jing told RFA.

As reported by Radio Free Asia, a court in the southwestern province of Sichuan had handed over a 12-year jail term to Huang, who is also the founder of the Tianwang rights website, on July 29, 2019.

In other similar developments, jailed Human Rights lawyer Yu Wensheng’s wife has reportedly set up a legal consultancy to assist people struggling with the justice system in China.

Meanwhile, Beijing is also being criticized by countries for violation of Human Rights particularly in Xinjiang, Tibet, Hong Kong and Inner Mongolia.

A group of 43 countries has denounced China for its human rights abuse of Uyghur Muslims. (ANI)

– Daily Hunt