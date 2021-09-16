ITEC Day is celebrated on the initiative of Indian High Commission

Social Share















The High Commission of India, Dhaka hosted a reception to celebrate the 57th Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day on 16th September, 2021 at the Institution of Diploma Engineers Bangladesh (IDEB), IDEB Bhaban, Kakrail, Dhaka.

H.E. Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury, Hon’ble Deputy Minister for Education, Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh graced the occasion as the Chief Guest; the distinguished event was hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, H.E. Mr. Vikram K. Doraiswami.

ITEC, a flagship programme of the Government of India, was instituted in 1964 as part of India’s Development Assistance Programme within the framework of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation offering developing countries the benefit of India’s development experience and appropriate technologies. Every year, more than 10,000 training slots are offered to 161 partner countries for training courses in various areas like Accounts, Audit, Management, SME, Rural Development, Parliamentary Affairs, etc. Bangladesh is the foremost and valued partner under the ITEC Cooperation. Last year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, a number of courses were organised virtually under e-ITEC. Some such courses were on themes of women-centric program, covid management, Good Governance Practices, Data analytics, Remote sensing, Adult Hepatology in premier Indian Institutes. More than 4,000 young Bangladeshi professionals have undergone such specialized short and medium term courses in India under the ITEC programme since 2007. These training programme provides an opportunity to share best Indian practices with the brightest minds in Bangladesh. As a result, India has been an equal beneficiary, learning especially from the developmental experiences of Bangladesh which is making phenomenal strides both in Economic and Social development.

Around 100 ITEC alumni from all walks of life, besides distinguished guests, attended the ITEC Day on 16th September, 2021. The programme was organised on a limited scale, considering the ongoing pandemic restrictions.