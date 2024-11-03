Israeli airstrike kills Bangladeshi expat in Lebanon: embassy

A Bangladeshi expatriate was killed on his way to work in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon, according to the Bangladesh embassy in Beirut.

The incident took place in the Grazmiye area of Beirut on Saturday afternoon (local time), the embassy reported today.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Nizam Uddin, 31, son of Mohammad Abdul Quddus from the Khaira area in Kasba Upazila under Brahmanbaria as he possesses passport number EF0620043.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Lebanon Air Vice Marshal Javed Tanveer Khan expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of the expatriate worker.

He extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul, honoring the deceased as a “remittance fighter” for his contribution to the economy of Bangladesh.

The deceased’s wife is in Lebanon and the Bangladesh Embassy is maintaining contact with her, said a foreign ministry official here.

“She has been informed that due to the lack of available flights amid the ongoing conflict, it will not be possible to bring the body back to Bangladesh,” said the officer.

