Interview with Mr. Afrasiab Khattak (Former Senator of Pakistan)

EFSAS held a very stimulating and interesting interview with Mr. Afrasiab Khattak, a Pakistani politician, former Senator and former Chairman of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Pashtun rights activist, and a senior leader of the National Democratic Movement. Mr. Khattak discussed a range of issues including Afghan identity, role of Pakistani Military Establishment in Afghanistan, Pakistan’s relations with India and the hybrid political system in Pakistan in which the parliamentary democracy of the country remains heavily influenced by the Pakistani military establishment and its intelligence agencies. efsas