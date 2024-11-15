Interim govt. ensures freedom of press, expression and rally: Nahid

Information and Broadcasting Adviser Md Nahid Islam today said the interim government has ensured freedom of press along with freedom of expression and holding rally as he attributed his government’s another major success to not interference in any media event.

“The freedom of the press as well as the freedom of expressions and holding rallies have been ensured during the interim government,” he told BSS in an interview marking the government’s hundred days.

The adviser also said even his ministry or the government never intervened in media activities in the government’s 100 days as the media is now enjoying utmost freedom in operating its professional activities.

“We don’t know whether the country’s people and the media ever enjoyed such freedom in the history of 53 years after the Liberation War,” he added.

Mentioning the role of the information ministry in repealing the Cyber Security Act earlier used to curb press freedom and suppress political dissent, Nahid said, “The process of formulating a new policy is underway to ensure cyber safety”.

“As there was an autocratic situation in the country for 16 years, the countrymen have many words and demands accumulated in that period. And, now they are expressing. So, we try to make space for the people so they can express what they want to say,” he said.

Urging the people to be patient with keeping trust on the government, the information adviser said, “Maybe we are not able to meet all of their demands right now, but we are considerate to each of the rational demand”.

The ministry had been busy in the government’s first 100 days in reforming its office, reshuffling officials following the changeover and making plans, he said.

Turning to July revolution, he said the ministry has already collected huge evidence of the July uprising as publications and documentaries are being produced under the ministry.

For the martyred and injured journalists, the ministry’s affiliated body Journalists Welfare Trust has taken initiatives to ensure financial aid and other facilities, Nahid added.

“We have plans to improve the quality of both journalists and journalism”, he said, adding: “The media reform commission will present a roadmap and then we will work accordingly in this regard.”

Regarding the journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi murder case, the adviser said, “We have talked to the concerned authorities so that the legal proceedings get completed within the shortest possible time. We hope the country’s people will witness the trial during the interim government”.

According a report, the information ministry has taken several initiatives for development of journalism, producing and broadcasting documentaries on fallen fascism, July revolution and upholding the mass uprising’s spirit in the last hundred days of the interim government.

The ministry has prepared and forwarded the list of journalists injured and martyred during the July mass uprising to the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust for providing financial aid along with forming an eight-member committee to review the cases filed against journalists after July 1 last.

Following the ministry’s directives, Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust has already provided financial assistance of Taka 2.36 crores to 350 journalists and introduced an initiative to give scholarships to the meritorious offspring of Journalists.

Besides, the ministry has reconstituted a number of committees including the National Film Advisory Committee, Bangladesh Film Certification Board, Board of Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust, jury board for adorning National Film Award 2023 as well as formed a search committee to propose qualified candidates for various boards and committees.

To uphold the spirit of July revolution, ministry’s each institution including Bangladesh Television (BTV), Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB) and Department of Films and Publications (DFP) successfully completed some programme while several others are under process.

Bangladesh television broadcast a number of documentaries including ‘Agamir Bangladesh’, ‘The diary of fascism’, ‘the stories of suppression’ and ‘the screaming of martyrs’ families’ and programmes on ousted fascist government’s suppressive activities and corruption, and the story of July revolution.

In a bid to create awareness among people on corruption and instill the spirit of building discrimination free country, the Mass Communication Department carried out a wide range of activities like mikings, screening of 527 documentaries and films, and arranging 119 courtyard meetings and 173 music programmes.

Bangladesh Betar’s major programmes in the last 100 days include broadcasting documentaries on fascism and state reforms, discussions on building discrimination free country, musical ceremonies on Chatra-Janata’s movement, Jari Gaan on money laundering, market syndicates and reforms, and other programs on youth’s activities during post uprising period.

State run national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) have published 141 news and feature stories on the martyrs and injured persons in the July uprising along with releasing 140 reports on ousted fascist government’s corruption, suppression, killings and crimes against humanity.

PIB will publish two editions of Nirikkha, a journal related to mass media and journalism, highlighting Anti-discrimination student movement, chief advisers’ speeches and different aspects of media and journalism along with publishing 20 feature stories on martyred students, graffiti and student’s role in traffic management.

Bangladesh Cinema and Television Institute (BCTI) organized a seminar titled ‘the activities of BCTI to build discrimination free future Bangladesh’ with the participation of teachers, students and representatives from the ministry’s different offices.

Bangladesh Press Council held three view exchange meetings with media personnel and stakeholders to ensure good governance in media outlets eliminating discrimination as well as to make the press council a more effective, media friendly and discrimination free institution.

Moreover, the ministry has given directives to the Department of Films and Publications (DFP) to produce documentaries on ousted government’s all the misdeeds including corruption, suppression, enforced disappearance, politicization of different institutions, extrajudicial killings, elimination of freedom of expression, crimes against humanity, destruction of electoral system and recent killing.

