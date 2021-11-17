Indonesian Foreign Minister calls on Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi, who is visiting Bangladesh to attend the 21st IORA Council of Ministers (COM) meeting in Dhaka, met Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen today on the sidelines of the event.

Both the Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction over the flourishing bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest over the last five decades. Terming Indonesia as one of our trusted friends, Foreign Minister Dr. Momen pointed out the excellent understanding and goodwill prevailing among the highest political level of the two countries. Referring to the 50 years of diplomatic ties between the two countries, that falls next year, both the Ministers agreed to celebrate the special occasion in a befitting manner.

During the discussion, Dr. Momen stressed the importance of an early conclusion of Bangladesh-Indonesia Bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement, which is currently under negotiation, by making it inclusive and mutually beneficial, while Indonesian Foreign Minister agreed on the same. Dr. Momen observed that the bilateral PTA, if successfully concluded, could be an effective tool for further strengthening the trade and economic relations between the two countries.

While exchanging views on the prevailing pandemic, Dr. Momen acquainted the Indonesian Minister of the very low level of positivity rate currently prevailing in Bangladesh and informed her of the Government drive for vaccinating people en masse.

Highlighting the plights of a 1.1 million forcibly displaced Myanmar citizens who are being temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh for humanitarian reasons,and also focusing on the huge socio-economic pressure, the problem is exerting on Bangladesh, Dr. Momen thanked the Indonesian Foreign Minister for their supportive role in the UNGA, OIC, Human Rights Council etc. on the issue and urged them to play a more proactive role within the ASEAN to ensure an early repatriation of the Rohingyas to their motherland.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno L. P. Marsudi congratulated Bangladesh for successfully organizing the 21st Council of Ministers Meeting in Dhaka, and while discussing the importance of IORA, Foreign Minister Dr. Abdul Momen reiterated that Bangladesh believes in a free, open, peaceful and inclusive indo-pacific for the common global benefit.