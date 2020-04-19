India’s leadership helped South Asia to contain coronavirus so far, says European think-tank

AMSTERDAM: Praising India for taking an “empathetic” view of the coronavirus crisis and providing medical aid to 108 countries, a European think-tank asserted that the regional leadership assumed by New Delhi has helped South Asia to successfully contain the pandemic so far.

In a commentary published on Friday, the European Foundation For South Asian Studies (EFSAS) said that the pro-active strategy adopted by India and the rest of South Asia in tackling Covid-19, at least till now, ielded good results on the ground.

Countries in the region have been able to stem the virus by an effective combination of the early imposition of travel restrictions, screening of all incoming flyers followed by quarantine of those showing symptoms or arriving from heavily affected countries, and putting in place strict lockdowns.

“The pro-active strategy adopted by India and the rest of South Asia in tackling Covid-19 has, at least till now, yielded good results on the ground. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in South Asia is relatively low when compared to the close to a million reported in Europe and about 700,000 in the US as of April 15,” said the think-tank.