India to provide e-ITEC course for B’desh health professionals on Covid-19 management

Dhaka, Apr 30 (UN’) Taking forward India’s commitment to Bangladesh, an e-ITEC course on Covidi9 Management has been designed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, India especially for participants from Bangladesh. According to Indian High Commission in Dhaka, the course is scheduled to be held from 12 to 13 May 2020 and will be conducted in Bangla by medical professionals from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. This is the first course to be conducted in Bangla and is open for health professionals, health workers and administrators from Bangladesh.