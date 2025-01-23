India says it’s ready to take back its illegal immigrants in the US

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Image source,Reuters

As Trump signs a series of executive orders to tackle illegal immigration and deport millions, we’re now hearing a response from India.

The country’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who met his US counterpart Marco Rubio on Wednesday, told journalists that India is open to the legitimate return of undocumented Indian immigrants.

According to data from the Pew Research Centre, Indians are the third-largest undocumented immigrant group in the US.

A process of verifying those who could be deported to India is ongoing.

Referring to recent reports that India is working with the Trump administration for the deportation of some 18,000 illegal or undocumented Indians, external in the US, Jaishankar cautioned against taking these numbers at face value.

“While I’ve seen some numbers… I caution you about them because for us, a number is operative when we can actually validate the fact that the individual concerned is of Indian origin,” Jaishankar said.

