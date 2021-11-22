India police charge Amazon directors over online smuggling case

Indian police have charged directors from Amazon’s neighborhood arm over claims the US retail behemoth’s online entry was utilized to carry and offer cannabis.

Police within the central Madhya Pradesh state captured two men with 20 kg of cannabis on November 14 and found they were utilizing the Amazon India site to arrange and further smuggle the substance within the pretense of stevia clears out, a normal sweetener, to other Indian states.

State police said in a explanation that official chiefs of Amazon India were being named as blamed beneath the Opiate Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act due to contrasts in answers in archives given by the company in reaction to police questions and truths uncovered by dialog. Police did not disclose how many executives were charged.

The police, who had already summoned and talked to Amazon officials within the case, appraise that almost 1,000 kg of cannabis, worth generally $148,000, was sold through Amazon.