India, Maldives, Sri Lanka hold Colombo Security Conclave to enhance maritime security

The ships and aircraft of the Indian Navy participated in Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Focused Operation to enhance maritime security in the Indian Ocean region, along with Sri Lanka and the Maldives, a government release said on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the two-day (November 27 and 28) conclave concluded today.

During the conclave, exercises were conducted between the lead maritime security agencies of India, Maldives and Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean region.

The three countries had participated in the 5th Deputy National Security Advisors (NSA) – level meeting of Colombo Security Conclave on August 4 2021, wherein ways of enhancing maritime security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region were deliberated upon.

“CSC Focused Operation is being conducted with an aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping, international trade and conduct of legitimate maritime activities. Focused Operation would help build understanding and interoperability between the lead maritime security agencies, and facilitate the institution of measures to prevent and suppress transnational crimes in the region. It would further enhance the operational synergy by exchange of information and conduct of coordinated operations to handle maritime incidents/ accidents,” the release said.

The conduct of ‘CSC Focused Operation’ exemplifies the deep trilateral engagement between India, Maldives and Sri Lanka, and emphasises their commitment to promote peace, and security in the region. (ANI)

– zee5.com