Imran Khan govt has made Pakistan hotbed of corruption: Opposition leader

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leadership, according to Chaudhry Qamar Zaman Kaira, the leader of the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party, has turned the country into a “hotbed of corruption.”The Pakistan Peoples Party leader told the media on Wednesday that when his party members raised their voices against corruption, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf began fighting, according to The News International.Global bodies have now proven that corruption has escalated in the country, according to the leader. According to Kaira, the Prime Minister has been adopting the mantra of fighting corruption, but in reality, he has done little to abolish the country’s corrupt practises.According to the global body, there was no governance or rule of law in the country, according to the PPP leader.

Kaira, who was earlier with former General Musharraf, used to say that he had evidence against opposition leaders, but did nothing.

The PPP leader said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched allegedly false slogans against corruption. He said accountability advisor Shahzad Akbar was ousted owing to frustration. Kaira said the country was surrounded by a severe economic crisis.

Meanwhile, corruption has increased in Pakistan, which ranked 140 out of 180 countries, losing 16 spots over the last year, on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2021 by Transparency International, reported The News International.The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean. aninews