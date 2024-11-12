ICT prosecution wants INTERPOL red notice against Hasina

The office of the chief prosecutor of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has sent a letter to the International Criminal Police Organization – INTERPOL, urging it to issue red notice against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to facilitate her arrest and repatriation for orchestrating the killings and genocides committed during the student-led mass-uprising in July and August.

“Sheikh Hasina is accused of different crimes against humanity including killing, detention, enforced disappearance and genocides. She has fled the country and is now living abroad. We have sent the letter to the INTERPOL on November 10 to arrest her or to issue red notice against her,” ICT chief prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam said.

The ICT chief prosecutor further said the international policing organization has been urged to take necessary steps to facilitate her arrest and produce her before the tribunal within 24 hours of the arrest.

Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul on November 10 said he government would request INTERPOL to issue red notices to arrest and bring back fugitives, including Sheikh Hasina, accused of involving in the killings and genocide committed during the student-led mass-uprising in July and August.

“The step to issue the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) red notice will be taken soon,” he said while talking to newsmen after inspecting renovation works of the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) building here on that day.

s/v news